S.Africa's Northam Platinum secures further $69.95 mln funding facilities

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NHMJ.J said on Wednesday it had increased its available bank funding facilities to 5 billion rand from 1 billion rand ($69.95 million)

"Northam has reviewed and increased its credit facilities to ensure these remain in step with the significant increase in the Company’s scope of operations," Northam’s chief executive Paul Dunne said in a statement.

The miner said the increase included a 500 million rand rise in the existing revolving credit facility and a 500 million rand increase in its existing general banking facility.

($1 = 14.2950 rand)

