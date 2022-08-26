World Markets

S.Africa's Northam Platinum posts profit dip as costs surge

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Northam Platinum on Friday reported a 2.9% dip in full-year profit despite record production, citing lower metal prices and surging costs.

Adds detail

Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J on Friday reported a 2.9% dip in full-year profit despite record production, citing lower metal prices and surging costs.

Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was 26.11 rand ($1.56) in the year to June 30, down from 26.88 rand the previous year.

The company's output rose 3.7% to a record 716,488 platinum group metal (PGM) ounces, up from 690,867 ounces previously, despite two mining-related fatalities, COVID-19 induced absences and community unrest that affected its Booysendal operations.

However, increases in the price of chemicals, steel components, explosives and fuel drove Northam's production costs 18.9% higher.

Northam, which is in a bidding war with larger rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J for the acquisition of mid-tier PGM miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J, did not declare a dividend, saying it was at a "critical juncture" on its growth path.

($1 = 16.7893 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular