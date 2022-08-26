S.Africa's Northam Platinum posts profit dip as costs surge

Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J on Friday reported a 2.9% dip in full-year profit despite increased production, citing lower metal prices and surging costs.

Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was 26.11 rand ($1.56) in the year to June 30, down from 26.88 rand the previous year.

($1 = 16.7893 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman )

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.