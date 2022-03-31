World Markets

S.Africa's Northam Platinum half year profit up 60%

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published

South Africa's Northam Platinum Holdings on Thursday reported a 60% increase in half-year profit, as firmer platinum group metal prices helped offset a dip in metal production caused by work stoppages and COVID-19 absenteeism.

March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum Holdings NPHJ.J on Thursday reported a 60% increase in half-year profit, as firmer platinum group metal prices helped offset a dip in metal production caused by work stoppages and COVID-19 absenteeism.

Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African firms - was 96.15 rand ($6.62)in the six months to Dec. 2021, compared to 59.99 rand a year ago.

The company did not declare a dividend.

($1 = 14.5170 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular