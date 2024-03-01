News & Insights

S.Africa's Northam pauses capital projects amid platinum price rout

March 01, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J said on Friday it had halted some capital projects due to the current low metal prices, which saw the miner's half-year profit plunge by 93%.

"Given the current market conditions, Northam has trimmed its capital schedule in the interest of capital preservation," Northam said in a statement.

Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure commonly used in South Africa - came in at 1.21 rand ($0.0632) in the six months to Dec. 31, down from 16.09 rand previously.

The company declared an interim dividend of 1 rand per share.

($1 = 19.1527 rand)

