News & Insights

World Markets

S.Africa's Northam expects lower profit on costs, weaker metal prices

August 14, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J on Monday said it expects its annual profit to decline by as much as 12.5% despite increased production due to higher costs and weaker metal prices.

Northam expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - of between 22.84 and 25.46 rand ($1.20-$1.34) for the year ended June 30, down from 26.11 rand last year.

The platinum group metal (PGM) miner's refined production increased 13% to 809,775 ounces.

The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%.

However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the U.S. dollar basket price for Northam's four PGMs was down 20% compared to last year.

Northam unsuccessfully tried to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J as it sought to add its smaller peer's shallow, high quality PGM assets to its portfolio, triggering a lengthy takeover battle eventually won by larger rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J .

Northam will release its annual results on Aug. 25.

($1 = 19.0254 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.