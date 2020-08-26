S.Africa's Nedbank reports almost 70% interim profit drop

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South African lender Nedbank NEDJ.J said on Wednesday its half-year profits sunk by 69.5%, around the middle of its forecast range for the decline.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 438 cents ($0.2605) in the six months to June 30, verses 1,435 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.8108 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

