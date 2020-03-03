S.Africa's Nedbank reports almost 7% fall in full-year profits

World Markets

South Africa's Nedbank said on Tuesday its profits for the year to Dec. 31 fell by 6.7% as a weak economy at home, rising impairments and a number of one-off items hurt its performance.

The lender's headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 2,605 cents ($1.69), versus 2,793 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.3932 rand)

