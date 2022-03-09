S.Africa's Nedbank expects to meet 2023 profit target ahead of schedule

Recasts, adds details, quote

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd NEDJ.J said on Wednesday it now expected to meet its 2023 profit target a year ahead of schedule, after the lender's annual earnings soared 114% amid a better-than-expected rebound in the South African economy.

Like all large lenders in the country, Nedbank is enjoying a dramatic rebound in performance after hefty provisions for bad debts sparked by COVID-19 left a huge dent in profits, though it said these were still 7% below 2019 levels.

"The operating environment in 2021 was more supportive for Nedbank and our clients," it said in its results statement, adding the economy had performed better than expected at the start of the year in particular.

It now expected to meet its 2023 target for headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - a year ahead of schedule, while it was on track to meet all its other 2023 targets focused on a return to 2019 levels of performance.

Its HEPS in the year to Dec. 31 stood at 2,410, up from 1,126 cents a year earlier, and towards the upper end of its forecast range.

The main driver of the rise was a 50% drop in impairment charges for bad debts to 6.5 billion rand ($426.17 million).

Nedbank also declared a dividend of 1,191 cents.

($1 = 15.2520 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rashmi Aich)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

