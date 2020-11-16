S.Africa's Naspers sees up to 7.5% drop in six months profit

World Markets

South Africa's Naspers Ltd said on Monday that its core headline earnings per share for the six months ended Sept. 30 is expected to fall by between 7.5% and 1.3% compared with the same period last year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Core HEPS for the six-month period is expected to be down by between 28 and 5 cents per share, Naspers said.

The expected fall in earnings is chiefly because it spun off its international investments into a separate company Prosus NV PRX.AS and listed it on the Amsterdam stock exchange, thereby reducing its holding in the investments from 100% to 72.66%, it said.

Napsers will announce its mid year results on Nov 23.

