S.Africa's Naspers sees up to 7.5% drop in six months profit
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J said on Monday that its core headline earnings per share for the six months ended Sept. 30 is expected to fall by between 7.5% and 1.3% compared with the same period last year.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is the main profit measure in South Africa.
Core HEPS for the six-month period is expected to be down by between 28 and 5 cents per share, Naspers said.
The expected fall in earnings is chiefly because it spun off its international investments into a separate company Prosus NV PRX.AS and listed it on the Amsterdam stock exchange, thereby reducing its holding in the investments from 100% to 72.66%, it said.
Napsers will announce its mid year results on Nov 23.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.