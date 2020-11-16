S.Africa's Naspers sees up to 7.5% drop in six months profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J said on Monday that its core headline earnings per share for the six months ended Sept. 30 is expected to fall by between 7.5% and 1.3% compared with the same period last year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Core HEPS for the six-month period is expected to be down by between 28 and 5 cents per share, Naspers said.

The expected fall in earnings is chiefly because it spun off its international investments into a separate company Prosus NV PRX.AS and listed it on the Amsterdam stock exchange, thereby reducing its holding in the investments from 100% to 72.66%, it said.

Napsers will announce its mid year results on Nov 23.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

