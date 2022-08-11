World Markets

S.Africa's MTN first-half earnings jump 46.5%

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday its first-half earnings surged 46.5% as it added more subscribers.

MTN, which operates across Africa and the Middle East, reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, of 567 cents in the six-months ended June 30, up from 387 cents a year earlier.

