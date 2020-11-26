S.Africa's Mr Price reports 24.8% fall in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mr Price MRPJ.J reported a 24.8% decline in half-year headline earnings on Thursday, due to the impact of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which cost the South African retailer 1.8 billion rand ($118.33 million) in lost sales in April.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer said its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa- fell to 333.5 cents in the 26 weeks ended September 26 from the 443.2 cents a year earlier.

The group said it will resume dividend payments and accordingly declared an interim dividend of 210.1 cents per share.

($1 = 15.2118 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

