S.Africa's mineral resources minister admitted to hospital with coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement.

In a statement late on Monday, it said the move, advised by a family doctor, would enable better medical attention and monitoring for Mantashe.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.