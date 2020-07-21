World Markets

S.Africa's mineral resources minister admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement.

In a statement late on Monday, it said the move, advised by a family doctor, would enable better medical attention and monitoring for Mantashe.

