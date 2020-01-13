World Markets

S.Africa's Massmart says in talks to close some stores, could cut 1,440 jobs

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South Africa's Massmart Holdings, majority owned by U.S. retail giant Walmart, said on Monday it was in consultations with unions and other stakeholders to close up to 34 stores, which could lead to up to 1,440 job losses.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J, majority owned by U.S. retail giant Walmart WMT.N, said on Monday it was in consultations with unions and other stakeholders to close up to 34 stores, which could lead to up to 1,440 job losses.

The potential closures are the result of a "store optimisation project that highlighted a number of underperforming stores", Massmart, which swung to its first half-year trading loss in two decades last year, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Where Can You Find Opportunities in Chinese Stocks?

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, shares his investment strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

2 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular