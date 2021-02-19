S.Africa's Massmart plans further store closures as it flags FY loss

Adds store closures, background

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart MSMJ.J is planning further store closures, it said on Friday, as it flagged a deeper loss last year of more than 1.7 billion rand ($116.8 million) after curbs related to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered sales.

Massmart, majority owned by U.S. wholesaler Walmart Inc WMT.N, said it would close an additional 14 Masscash cash and carry stores as part of its turnaround plan to re-organise the group.

In 2020 Massmart announced its intention to potentially close 11 underperforming Masscash stores, but later identified a potential buyer for eight of those.

The Masscash division includes the Jumbo cash and carry wholesaler, Cambridge Food, and Rhino cash and carry stores.

The Game and Makro department chain owner said it expected a net loss of between 1.712 billion rand and 1.777 billion rand in the year to Dec. 27, compared to a net loss of 1.308 billion rand a year before.

Massmart estimated that lockdown curbs, including extended restrictions on liquor trading, lowered its 2020 sales by at least 6 billion rand year-on-year.

The company also expects net debt during the year to rise by around 200 million rand from the previous year. Total interest costs are expected to be around 3.4% lower.

($1 = 14.5609 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jan Harvey)

