World Markets
WMT

S.Africa's Massmart in talks to close Game stores in East, West Africa

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African retailer Massmart Holdings said on Wednesday that it had begun staff consultations about closing its Game stores in East and West Africa, after efforts to find domestic buyers for the stores failed.

Adds detail, context

Oct 5 (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart Holdings MSMJ.J said on Wednesday that it had begun staff consultations about closing its Game stores in East and West Africa, after efforts to find domestic buyers for the stores failed.

Massmart Chief Executive Officer Mitch Slape said last year that it was in discussions to sell all its Game stores in Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to stem losses in that struggling part of its business.

"Massmart initiated a process over a 12-month period to investigate... the opportunity to sell our East and West African stores to local investors. Unfortunately, this initiative did not deliver a meaningful outcome," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Massmart has been posting losses and losing market share to bigger local rivals in South Africa, forcing majority owner Walmart Inc WMT.N to cut costs and invest more capital to turn the company around.

The U.S. retail giant has signed a deal to begin buying the 47% stake in Massmart it did not already own.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alexander Winning)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular