S.Africa's Life Healthcare posts 12% drop in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's hospital chain operator Life Healthcare Group LHCJ.J reported an 11.9% drop in half-year profit for the six months ended March 31, owing to the impact of the second wave of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit gauge for South African companies, was 47.4 cents for the period against 53.8 cents recorded a year ago.

The company decided to hold back its interim dividend but said it would reconsider it after its full-year results.

