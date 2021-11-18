S.Africa's Life Healthcare full-year profit more than doubles, reinstates dividend

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hospital chain operator Life Healthcare LHCJ.J said on Thursday that its profit for the year that ended Sept. 30 rose 128% from a year earlier, boosted by its international business and a good performance in southern Africa.

With an increased pace of vaccinations, especially in Europe, hospital procedures have started to return to normal, boosting revenues and profits for hospital chains, rebounding from the pandemic-induced doldrums that prompted people to postpone non-essential healthcare procedures, such as surgeries or general treatments and tests.

Life Healthcare reinstated its dividend, which had been suspended last year to conserve cash, and announced a dividend per share of 25 cents.

The company posted a headline earnings per share - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - of 111.1 South African cents per share, as against 48.7 cents per share reported for the same period a year ago.

Life Healthcare, which provides diagnostic services across Europe and the U.K. and runs one of the biggest chain of hospitals in Southern Africa, recorded a 12.7% rise in revenues to 26.9 billion rand ($1.74 billion) for the year.

This was mainly led by an almost 18% rise in international revenues which contributes a quarter of its total turnover.

($1 = 15.4760 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shailesh Kuber)

