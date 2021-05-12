World Markets

S.Africa's Lewis Group says FY profit could rise 136%

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - South African retailer Lewis Group Ltd LEWJ.J on Wednesday said it expects headline earnings to be as much as 136% higher in the year to March 31, compared with the 204.5 million rand ($14.57 million) a year earlier.

The company, in a trading statement, put the increase down to strong operational performance, particularly in merchandise sales, an improving debt book and tight cost management.

($1 = 14.0321 rand)

