S.Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital

Corrects headline to show that de Klerk died at home, not in hospital

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.

"Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said.

He was 85 years old.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Wendell Roelf; Editing by Emma Rumney)

