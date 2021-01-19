S.Africa's Land Bank could get another bailout this year

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned Land Bank could get another bailout this year, after the National Treasury told Reuters it was considering the bank's application for a 7 billion rand ($463 million) equity injection as part of the budget process.

The government gave the agriculture-focused lender 3 billion rand of equity in 2020, after it defaulted on its debt in April.

Land Bank is one of several struggling state-owned companies that have required government handouts, straining the public purse at a time of weak economic growth and leading to credit rating downgrades into "junk" status.

It said last week that it was working on a new debt restructuring plan after the Treasury declined to provide a partial government guarantee.

The Treasury said an assessment had shown that further guarantees were an inappropriate instrument and equity was required.

More information on the 7 billion rand required by the bank would be made available during the 2021 Budget, which is due in February, it said, adding: "In its role as shareholder, government's main instrument of support is equity."

