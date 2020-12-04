S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore sees annual production at low end of forecast

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J said on Friday its annual production was likely to be at the bottom of its forecast range this year, and that it had cut its forecasts for both 2021 and 2022.

"To ensure that the value chain is balanced, and finished stock is maintained at optimal levels, production is likely to be closer to the lower end of the guidance range," it said in a statement.

