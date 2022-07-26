S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit falls 50%

World Markets
Nelson Banya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore on Tuesday reported a 50% decline in half-year profit, mainly attributed to lower iron ore prices.

July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J on Tuesday reported a 50% decline in half-year profit, mainly attributed to lower iron ore prices.

Kumba's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - stood at 36.13 rand ($2.16) for the six months to June 30, compared with 72.82 rand last year.

Production at Kumba's two mines declined 13% to 17.8 million tonnes, largely due to excessive rains which impacted mining operations in the Northern Cape during the first quarter.

Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo American Plc AAL.L, declared an interim dividend of 28.70 rand.

($1 = 16.7401 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

