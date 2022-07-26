S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit falls 50%
Adds details
July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J on Tuesday reported a 50% decline in half-year profit, mainly attributed to lower iron ore prices.
Kumba's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - stood at 36.13 rand ($2.16) for the six months to June 30, compared with 72.82 rand last year.
Production at Kumba's two mines declined 13% to 17.8 million tonnes, largely due to excessive rains which impacted mining operations in the Northern Cape during the first quarter.
Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo American Plc AAL.L, declared an interim dividend of 28.70 rand.
($1 = 16.7401 rand)
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)
((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.