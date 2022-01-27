World Markets
AAL

S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore flags expected full-year profit leap

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published

South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore expects 2021 full-year profit to have jumped by about 50% from the previous year, it said on Thursday, citing high iron ore prices.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J expects 2021 full-year profit to have jumped by about 50% from the previous year, it said on Thursday, citing high iron ore prices.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - are expected to come in at between 97.43 rand ($6.39) and 107.80 rand, up 37-52% from 2020.

Iron ore miners globally had a strong run in 2021 as pent up demand and a rebound in Chinese economic growth lifted iron ore prices to a record peak around October, with the price rising by close to 450% within a year.

Kumba, a subsidiary of London-listed Anglo American AAL.L, said the increase in earnings would be partly offset by a strengthening of the rand against the dollar.

The company's production for the year to Dec. 31 increased 9% to almost 41 million tonnes, driven by improved plant reliability and the reduced impact of COVID-19, it said.

($1 = 15.2465 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee and David Goodman)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest World Markets Videos

U.S. and China Relations And International Business

Jan 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular