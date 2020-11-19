S.Africa's Investec reports 50% slump in half-year profit

Adds details, shares

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J reported a 50% drop in half-year profit on Thursday, a better-than-expected result, and declared an interim dividend.

The financial services group had previously said its adjusted earnings per share would fall by between 53% and 63% compared to last year's 22.4 pence, restated to reflect the demerger of asset management business NinetyOne N91.L

But in the six months to Sept. 30, Investec reported EPS - which reflect profits made in ordinary operations - of 11.2 pence, with Chief Executive Fani Titi saying the firm was encouraged by the performance of its loan book and core business units.

"We entered this crisis from a position of strength and continue to have a strong capital, funding and liquidity position, leaving us well placed... to navigate this evolving environment for the benefit of our clients and other stakeholders," he said in a statement.

Its Johannesburg-listed shares were down 0.94% at 0730 GMT, broadly in line with a 1% decline in the banking index .JBANK.

Investec broke ranks with many other lenders in both South Africa and Britain, where it is also listed, in declaring an interim dividend of 5.5 pence.

South Africa's regulator advised against shareholder payouts, while in Britain lenders agreed not to issue dividends this year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

