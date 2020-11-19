S.Africa's Investec reports 50% slump in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J reported a 50% drop in half-year profit on Thursday, a better result than it had previously forecast.

The financial services group said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflects profits made in ordinary operations, in the six months to Sept. 30 stood at 11.2 pence, compared to a restated 22.4 pence a year earlier and a forecast of between 10.5 pence and 8.3 pence.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.