World Markets

S.Africa's Investec reports 50% slump in half-year profit

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South Africa's Investec reported a 50% drop in half-year profit on Thursday, a better result than it had previously forecast.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J reported a 50% drop in half-year profit on Thursday, a better result than it had previously forecast.

The financial services group said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflects profits made in ordinary operations, in the six months to Sept. 30 stood at 11.2 pence, compared to a restated 22.4 pence a year earlier and a forecast of between 10.5 pence and 8.3 pence.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More