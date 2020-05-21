S.Africa's Investec reports 16.8% drop in annual profit

World Markets

South African financial services firm Investec reported a 16.8% drop in full-year profit on Thursday.

It had forecast a decline of 16-23% in March.

Adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in through ordinary operations, stood at 46.5 cents, down from 60.09 cents a year earlier, the company said.

