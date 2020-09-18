World Markets

S.Africa's Investec flags up to 71% drop in interim profit

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South African financial services group Investec warned on Friday its half-year profits could fall by up to 71% in the six months to Sept. 30.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South African financial services group Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J warned on Friday its half-year profits could fall by up to 71% in the six months to Sept. 30.

It expects its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, to be between 8.3 pence ($0.1076) and 10.5 pence, compared to 28.9 pence a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtamob)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Investing in the Indian Digital Economy

    Nasdaq-100 Equinix President Asia-Pacific Jeremy Deutsch joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss investing in the Indian digital economy and EQIX’s role as the infrastructure connectivity tissue for today’s digital world.

    Sep 4, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular