S.Africa's Investec flags up to 71% drop in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South African financial services group Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J warned on Friday its half-year profits could fall by up to 71% in the six months to Sept. 30.

It expects its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, to be between 8.3 pence ($0.1076) and 10.5 pence, compared to 28.9 pence a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7712 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtamob)

