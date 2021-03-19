S.Africa's Investec flags up to 29% full-year profit drop

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INLJ.J, INVP.L said on Friday that its profit in the year to March 31 was likely to fall by up to 29%.

The firm said it expected adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits on ordinary operations of 24-27 pence, down from 33.9 pence a year earlier reflecting its spin-off of asset manager Ninety One N91.L.

