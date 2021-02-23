S.Africa's Imperial Logistics reports 43% H1 fall

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics Limited IPLJ.J reported on Tuesday a 43% decline in half-year profit, and slashed its interim dividend by half to 83 cents.

The African and European-focused distributor of automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and consumer goods, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations of 180 cents in the six months ended Dec.31 , down from a restated 315 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

