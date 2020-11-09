S.Africa's Imperial Logistics explores options for international arm

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Imperial Logistics Limited IPLJ.J said on Monday COVID-19 meant the company would have to focus its capital allocation on Africa and it was exploring all options for its international business.

The African and European-focused distributor of automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and consumer goods did not clarify what those options might involve and whether it might sell its international division, which it said has been the the most impacted by the pandemic.

"Achieving Imperial's strategic ambitions to serve as the 'Gateway to Africa' requires us to assess and align our international portfolio," Imperial said in a trading update.

The Johannesburg-based freight company is in a middle of a restructuring that includes exiting unprofitable contracts and non-core businesses, consolidating operations and properties.

Its international business, which contributes 41% to group revenue and 5% to group operating profit, includes Europe, China, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In the first quarter, which ended Sept.30, revenue and operating profit (in euros) for the international business was flat compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Imperial is progressing the sale of its South American shipping business, which is expected to be concluded within the current financial year, it said.

At group level, the logistics company performed "in line with expectations," with the business witnessing a 24% jump in revenue and a 280% spike in operating profit, Imperial said.

By 0856 GMT shares were 3.04% firmer.

As infection rates rise again in many of its markets, it said the risk of harder lockdown restrictions could further impact operations in financial year 2021.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Barbara Lewis)

