S.Africa's Impala Platinum profit drops on subdued metal prices, high costs

Nelson Banya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd reported a 17% decline in full-year profit on Thursday, as platinum group metal (PGM) prices came off record highs and costs surged.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd IMPJ.J reported a 17% decline in full-year profit on Thursday, as platinum group metal (PGM) prices came off record highs and costs surged.

Impala's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure most commonly used in South Africa - came in at 38.53 rand ($2.24) in the 12 months ended June 30, down from 46.35 rand last year.

Impala's refined production fell 6% to 3.09 million platinum group metal (PGM) ounces during the year as safety stoppages and extended maintenance at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa impacted output.

Costs rose 17% due to inflationary pressures from energy, consumables and the impact of lower mined and refined output, Impala said.

The company declared a final dividend of 10.50 rand per share, bringing total pay-outs to 15.75 rand per share for the year.

($1 = 17.1873 rand)

