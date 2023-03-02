World Markets

S.Africa's Impala Platinum HY profit down 2%

March 02, 2023 — 12:24 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum IMPJ.J reported a 2.1% drop in half-year profit on Thursday, as power cuts and a furnace rebuild hit smelter operations, lowering platinum group metal (PGM) production.

Impala's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 16.54 rand ($0.9094) in the six months to Dec. 31, from 16.90 rand the previous year.

Its refined output declined 9% to 1.476 million ounces from 1.617 million ounces in the same period last year.

"Smelting capacity was constrained by increased (electricity) load curtailment and the scheduled rebuild of the Number 4 Furnace in Rustenburg, which started in late November 2022," Impala said in a statement.

The miner, which has operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada, declared an interim dividend of 4.20 rand per share.

($1 = 18.1881 rand)

