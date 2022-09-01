World Markets

S.Africa's Impala Platinum annual profit falls 17%

Nelson Banya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's Impala Platinum reported a 17% decline in full-year profit on Thursday, as platinum metal prices came off record highs and costs surged.

Impala's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure most commonly used in South Africa - came in at 38.53 rand ($2.24) in the year ended June 30, down from 46.35 rand last year.

($1 = 17.1873 rand)

