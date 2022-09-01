S.Africa's Impala Platinum annual profit falls 17%

Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum IMPJ.J reported a 17% decline in full-year profit on Thursday, as platinum metal prices came off record highs and costs surged.

Impala's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure most commonly used in South Africa - came in at 38.53 rand ($2.24) in the year ended June 30, down from 46.35 rand last year.

($1 = 17.1873 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.