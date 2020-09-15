S.Africa's Harmony Gold swings to annual loss

Adds details, revenue and production figures

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HARJ.J on Tuesday posted an annual loss of 828 million rand ($53 million), dented by a weaker exchange rate against the U.S. dollar, despite a boost in revenue from soaring gold prices.

Last week, the gold miner had flagged derivative losses of about 1.7 billion rand and translation losses of nearly 919 million rand on the dollar-denominated debt.

The company posted a headline loss per share of 164 cents for the year ended June 30, from earnings of 204 cents per share in the year-ago period. Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

A surge in gold prices, however, boosted annual revenue to 29.2 billion rand from 26.9 billion rand last year.

The miner reported better-than-expected production in the fourth quarter and said it aims to produce between 1.25 million and 1.3 million ounces in the next financial year.

Harmony said it will update its outlook after Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions, which it has acquired from AngloGold Ashanti, are integrated into its operations.

