S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

October 06, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J On Friday said an employee died at its Tshepong North mine after a fall-of-ground incident.

The incident took place on Friday morning, said Harmony, the biggest gold producer in South Africa by output.

Harmony recorded six fatalities in its financial year which ended on June 30. It registered 13 deaths in the previous financial year.

