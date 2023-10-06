S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J On Friday said an employee died at its Tshepong North mine after a fall-of-ground incident.

The incident took place on Friday morning, said Harmony, the biggest gold producer in South Africa by output.

Harmony recorded six fatalities in its financial year which ended on June 30. It registered 13 deaths in the previous financial year.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.