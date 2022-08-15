S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Aug 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Monday reported a fatality at its Moab Khotsong mine in the North West province after a fall-of-ground incident.

The incident took place on Saturday, Aug. 13, and an investigation is underway at the site, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.