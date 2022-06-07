S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

June 7 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Tuesday reported that a worker died on Monday in an engineering-related accident at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 km (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to those impacted by this loss of life. We are deeply saddened and very concerned by the frequency of incidents, particularly at this mine – it is unacceptable," Harmony Chief Executive Peter Steenkamp said in a statement.

Last month four workers died in a maintenance-related accident at Kusasalethu mine. .

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by David Goodman )

