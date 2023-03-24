World Markets

S.Africa's Harmony Gold reports fatality at Kusasalethu mine

March 24, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Friday reported a fatality at its Kusasalethu mine, 90 km (55.92 miles) west of Johannesburg.

"Harmony Gold regrets to advise that an employee tragically lost his life on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at its Kusasalethu Mine, near Carletonville, in Gauteng province. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of this loss of life," the company said in a statement.

This is the fifth fatality reported in Harmony's current financial year, which runs to June 2023. The company recorded 13 deaths in the last financial year.

