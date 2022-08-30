World Markets

S.Africa's Harmony Gold profit plunges 49% as costs surge

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Africa's Harmony Gold reported a 49% slump in its annual profit on Tuesday, pulled down by higher costs, lower production and impairment losses.

Adds details on results and dividend

Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J reported a 49% slump in its annual profit on Tuesday, pulled down by higher costs, lower production and impairment losses.

Harmony's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African firms - came in at 4.99 rand ($0.2962) for the year ended June 30, down from 9.87 rand last year.

It said an impairment of 4.433 billion rand ($263.17 million) was recorded during the year due to a reserve downgrade at its Tshepong operations, which significantly affected their valuation.

Higher costs of labour, electricity and consumables drove all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - an industry measure of production costs - 3% higher during the year.

Harmony declared a dividend of 22 cents per share.

($1 = 16.8445 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular