S.Africa's Harmony Gold half-year profit up 18%

March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Wednesday posted an 18% increase in half-year profit, boosted by higher metal grades and prices.

Harmony's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - were 2.93 rand ($0.1603) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with 2.48 rand in the same period of the previous financial year.

The miner, which also has operations in Papua New Guinea, reported a 5% decline in gold production to 740,655 ounces from 778,879 ounces previously, following the closure of its Bambanani mine at the end of June 2022.

The lower output was offset by a 12% increase in the average rand gold price Harmony received during the six months - attributable to a stronger dollar - as well as a 5% improvement in average grades in the South African underground mines.

($1 = 18.2836 rand)

