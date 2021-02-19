World Markets

S.Africa's Harmony Gold flags higher HY earnings as bullion shines

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

South African miner Harmony Gold flagged on Friday a rise in interim earnings of as much as 219%, driven by higher gold prices, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Adds details on outlook, bullion and background

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J flagged on Friday a rise in interim earnings of as much as 219%, driven by higher gold prices, greater output and foreign exchange gains.

Headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2020 are expected to come within a range of 761 cents to 795 cents, or between 205% and 219%, a surge from 249 cents in the corresponding period a year ago.

Higher bullion prices helped cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for miners, with Harmony seeing a 31% surge in the average gold price during the half year.

The South African company said it also recorded a gain on bargain purchase of between 1 billion rand ($68.49 million) and 1.2 billion rand on its acquisition of Mponeng - the world's deepest mine - and related operations from AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J.

The Johannesburg-listed miner assumed full ownership of the assets from rival AngloGold in October.

But, the gold miner said gains were curbed by an increase in taxation expenses.

Half-year net profit is likely to be between 5.7 billion rand and 5.9 billion rand, Harmony Gold said, with the company's interim results due on Feb. 23.

($1 = 14.6000 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    Feb 11, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More