S.Africa's Harmony Gold confirms two COVID-19 cases at Kalgold

JOHANNESBURG, May 20 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold HARJ.J on Wednesday confirmed that two employees of a contractor at its Kalgold gold mine in South Africa’s North West province have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"While mining at Kalgold has largely been suspended, the plant continues to operate and employees who have tested negative for COVID-19 have returned to work," Harmony said.

Kalgold’s production represents 3% of the company's total

production.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely)

