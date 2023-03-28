World Markets

S.Africa's grannies kick out stereotypes on the soccer field

Credit: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

March 28, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Siyabonga Sishi for Reuters ->

By Siyabonga Sishi

TZANEEN, South Africa, March 28 (Reuters) - Wearing blue tracksuits and waving their national flag, South Africa's Vakhegula Vakhegula soccer team jogged into the stadium to cheers ahead of their first match against team USA.

It was the first day of the Grannies International Football Tournament in Limpopo province, and this team - like the others - was made up of women aged 55 and up. Vakhegula means "grandmothers" in the Tsonga language spoken in South Africa.

"At my age, I think if I was not in this sport I should have been confined to a wheelchair," said 66-year-old striker Flora Baloi, who started playing in 2017 after suffering from severe arthritis.

Now she said she no longer needs medication, as the exercise keeps her physically and mentally fit. When not practicing with the team she likes watching soccer on TV with her husband, and spending time with her five grandsons.

The tournament, nicknamed the Grannies Soccer World Cup, is the first of its kind hosted by Vakhegula Vakhegula. The team was formed in 2007 to improve the health of local women, and it led to the creation of other granny teams across the country.

The four-day tournament will see at least 15 teams compete, from South Africa and other countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Teams have come from as far away as France and the United States.

"We love it. It means so much to us. It's a community, it makes us healthy," said U.S. player, 64-year-old Mo Kelly.

(Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.