S.Africa's Gold Fields to buy Canada's Yamana Gold in $6.7 bln deal

May 31 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J on Tuesday agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO in an all-share deal valuing the Toronto-listed company at $6.7 billion.

Gold Fields said its shareholders will own about 61% of the combined group, while Yamana Gold shareholders will own around 39% after the deal completes.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

