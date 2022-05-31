World Markets

S.Africa's Gold Fields to buy Canada's Yamana Gold in $6.7 bln deal

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

South African miner Gold Fields Ltd on Tuesday agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc in an all-share deal valuing the Toronto-listed company at $6.7 billion.

May 31 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J on Tuesday agreed to buy Canada-based precious metals miner Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO in an all-share deal valuing the Toronto-listed company at $6.7 billion.

Gold Fields said its shareholders will own about 61% of the combined group, while Yamana Gold shareholders will own around 39% after the deal completes.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular