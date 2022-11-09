World Markets
AEM

S.Africa's Gold Fields rises after Yamana promises to pay $300 mln break fee

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2022 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Adds details

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold fields GFIJ.J shares rose 12% on Wednesday after Yamana Gold YRI.TO said it will pay a $300 million break fee after the South African miner terminated its bid to acquire the Canadian company.

Gold Fields' share price rose to its highest level since end-May when, following news of the planned acquisition of Yamana, Gold Fields shares plunged.

Gold Fields terminated its deal to acquire Yamana on Tuesday, after the Canadian miner backed a rival $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO.

On Wednesday, Yamana announced it would pay Gold Fields the $300 million as part of the two firms' May 31 agreement.

Pan American will pay $150 million cash of the termination fee, Yamana said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM
PAAS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter