World Markets

S.Africa's Gold Fields rise after Yamana promises to pay $300 mln break fee

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2022 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold fields GFIJ.J shares rose 12% on Wednesday after Yamana Gold YRI.TO said it will pay a $300 million break fee after the South African miner terminated its bid to acquire the Canadian company.

Gold Fields' share price rose to its highest level since end-May, when it plunged following news of the planned acquisition of Yamana.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter