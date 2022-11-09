S.Africa's Gold Fields rise after Yamana promises to pay $300 mln break fee

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold fields GFIJ.J shares rose 12% on Wednesday after Yamana Gold YRI.TO said it will pay a $300 million break fee after the South African miner terminated its bid to acquire the Canadian company.

Gold Fields' share price rose to its highest level since end-May, when it plunged following news of the planned acquisition of Yamana.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

