S.Africa's Gold Fields posts 7% higher Q3 output
Nov 12 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Thursday reported a 7% higher production in the third quarter.
The bullion miner said attributable gold equivalent output rose to 557,000 ounces during the quarter ended September from 523,000 ounces during the same period a year earlier.
