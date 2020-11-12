World Markets

S.Africa's Gold Fields posts 7% higher Q3 output

Publisher
Reuters
Published

South African miner Gold Fields on Thursday reported a 7% higher production in the third quarter.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - South African miner Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Thursday reported a 7% higher production in the third quarter.

The bullion miner said attributable gold equivalent output rose to 557,000 ounces during the quarter ended September from 523,000 ounces during the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular