S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit up 29%

Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J posted on Thursday a jump of 29% in half-year profit, driven by higher metal prices and increased production.

Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - was $0.58 for the six months to June 30, up from $0.45 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

