S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit drops 12%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Thursday reported a 12% drop in half-year profit, mainly due to lower production and higher costs.

Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was $0.51 in the six months to June 30, compared with $0.58 during the same period last year.

